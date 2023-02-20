Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Generac by 93.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Generac by 324.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 24.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,000. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $329.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.30.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.