Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Lowered to $185.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.93% from the company’s current price.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.30.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $3.14 on Thursday, hitting $126.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average of $146.77. Generac has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $329.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

