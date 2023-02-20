General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Morgan Stanley

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Mills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:GIS traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.77. 3,978,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590,948. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,025 shares of company stock worth $5,044,927 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $1,608,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.