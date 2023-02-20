Genesis Vision Trading 19.2% Lower This Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $744,339.82 and approximately $94.55 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

