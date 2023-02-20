GFL Environmental (GFL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 1.0 %

GFL stock opened at C$41.77 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of C$31.57 and a twelve month high of C$43.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$40.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.30 billion and a PE ratio of -42.02.

GFL Environmental Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About GFL Environmental

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.00.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

