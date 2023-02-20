GFL Environmental (GFL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GFL Environmental Stock Down 1.2 %
GFL stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16.
GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -9.80%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $16,543,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 913.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 68,493 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,907,000 after acquiring an additional 206,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 399,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.
About GFL Environmental
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.