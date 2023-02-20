GFL Environmental (GFL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 1.2 %

GFL stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $16,543,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 913.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 68,493 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,907,000 after acquiring an additional 206,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 399,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

