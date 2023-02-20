Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Lowered to GBX 640

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($7.89) to GBX 640 ($7.77) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. AlphaValue downgraded Glencore to an add rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.80) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 575 ($6.98) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 540 ($6.55) price objective on Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Glencore from GBX 625 ($7.59) to GBX 675 ($8.19) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 612.73 ($7.44).

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 509.70 ($6.19) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 543.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 514.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 395.40 ($4.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.10). The company has a market cap of £65.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 525.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.13. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

