Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 37,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 95,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.68 on Monday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%.

