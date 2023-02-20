Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.27- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $470.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.86 million. Globant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70- EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $230.11.

Globant Stock Up 6.8 %

GLOB stock traded up $11.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.00. The company had a trading volume of 969,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,230. Globant has a one year low of $151.63 and a one year high of $286.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Globant had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $458.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $71,313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $519,021,000 after buying an additional 416,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 86.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after buying an additional 65,635 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,920,000 after buying an additional 64,161 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,440,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

