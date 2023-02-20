Golden Ocean Group’s (GOGL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Ocean Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Separately, Pareto Securities cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,488,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $16.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 7,444.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 7,599,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,457,000 after buying an additional 7,498,591 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 3,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,687,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,295,000 after buying an additional 2,709,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,387,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth $8,591,000. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

