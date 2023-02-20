Golem (GLM) Market Cap Hits $276.26 Million

Golem (GLM) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Golem has a market cap of $276.26 million and approximately $14.41 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Golem has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Golem Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

