GQG Partners Inc. (GQG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

GQG Partners Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Get GQG Partners alerts:

GQG Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including pension funds, sovereign funds, wealth management firms, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. GQG Partners Inc is a subsidiary of QVFT LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for GQG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GQG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.