Grin Market Cap Tops $7.14 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Grin has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and approximately $932,526.42 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0727 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,803.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.00388415 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00092620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013444 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.04 or 0.00657328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.30 or 0.00577747 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00176556 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

