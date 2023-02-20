Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.50.

GH stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,645,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,242. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.86. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

