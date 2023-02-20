Guggenheim Raises Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $75.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a hold rating and issued a $48.69 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.08.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,217,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,831. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 603.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

About Trade Desk

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,978,000 after buying an additional 5,052,749 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trade Desk by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,657 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Trade Desk by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $100,508,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,400 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.