GYEN (GYEN) Reaches One Day Volume of $236,127.40

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One GYEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $40.25 million and $236,127.40 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GYEN alerts:

About GYEN

GYEN’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

