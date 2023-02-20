Hammer Technology (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Shares Down 9.4%

Shares of Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) dropped 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 28,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 33,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Hammer Technology Trading Down 9.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39.

About Hammer Technology

(Get Rating)

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. engages in providing wireless telecommunication services. It also focuses on providing digital stored value technology through its HammerPay mobile payments platform. The company was founded on September 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

