Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Oppenheimer

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.17.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.20. 778,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,509. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 326.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 52.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,481,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,286,000 after purchasing an additional 853,936 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

