Harmonic’s (HLIT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.57. 1,096,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,106. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.