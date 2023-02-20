Harrell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,343 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 1.6% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.0% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 5,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,898.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,169 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 37.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 426,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,407,000 after acquiring an additional 117,221 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $12,756,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Insider Activity

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.50. 3,275,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,662,694. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.79 and its 200-day moving average is $111.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $72.75 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

