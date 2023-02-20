Harrell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in STERIS by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after acquiring an additional 488,829 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,729,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 586.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 389,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after buying an additional 333,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,067,000 after buying an additional 220,282 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.83.

NYSE STE traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -653.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -648.25%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

