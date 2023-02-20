Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of HAYN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.14. 79,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Haynes International had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $143.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Haynes International will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haynes International news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,379.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bibber David Sean Van sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,406. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $1,249,379.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,206 shares of company stock worth $2,148,701. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after purchasing an additional 113,889 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth $4,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth $3,889,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth $1,559,000. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Haynes International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

