Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Now Covered by Noble Financial

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $55.14 on Thursday. Haynes International has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $695.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 5.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51.
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Haynes International had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $143.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that Haynes International will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.
In other Haynes International news, insider Bibber David Sean Van sold 8,200 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $441,242.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $698,938.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Haynes International news, insider Bibber David Sean Van sold 8,200 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $441,242.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $698,938.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $1,249,379.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,206 shares of company stock worth $2,148,701 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Haynes International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Haynes International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.
Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.
