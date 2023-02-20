Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Now Covered by Noble Financial

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $55.14 on Thursday. Haynes International has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $695.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 5.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Haynes International had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $143.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that Haynes International will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

In other Haynes International news, insider Bibber David Sean Van sold 8,200 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $441,242.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $698,938.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $1,249,379.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,206 shares of company stock worth $2,148,701 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Haynes International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Haynes International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

