HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 8,362 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $317.95. 4,985,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,009. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $350.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.42 and a 200-day moving average of $306.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Home Depot

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.33.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

