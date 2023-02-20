HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 110,690 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 843.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,690 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $59.59. 1,208,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,397. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.45. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.73.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Featured Stories

