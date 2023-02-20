HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.88. 1,643,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,146. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.34.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

