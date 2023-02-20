HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 13,587 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,587 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 157.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 139.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,383.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.18. 341,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.61. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

