HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Trading Up 4.3 %

GRCL stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 107,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,491. The firm has a market cap of $148.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -1.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.

Institutional Trading of Gracell Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRCL. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,343,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 1,421,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 584,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 144,940 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 374,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 104,668 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

