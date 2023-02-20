HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.76.

Shares of Seagen stock traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $162.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,506. Seagen has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $75,550.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,125,120.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $75,550.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,125,120.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,631 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

