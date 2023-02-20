HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Stock Up 7.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:PTN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 73,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.96. Palatin Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.