Head-To-Head Comparison: Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) & Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Rating) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.1% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Escalon Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Movano shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Escalon Medical and Movano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Escalon Medical -5.24% -86.98% -11.60% Movano N/A -121.62% -104.63%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Escalon Medical $10.70 million 0.05 $20,000.00 N/A N/A Movano N/A N/A -$21.77 million ($0.87) -1.53

This table compares Escalon Medical and Movano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Escalon Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Movano.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Escalon Medical and Movano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Escalon Medical has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Movano has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. specializes in the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of ophthalmic diagnostic imaging and surgical products. Its specializes in A-Scans, B-Scans, UBM, Pachymeters, Color or Flourescein Angiography Digital Imaging Systems, Ispan Intraocular Gases, Surgical Packs, Viscous Fluid Transfer Systems, and AXIS Image Management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

About Movano

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design. It is also developing non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring and cuffless blood pressure monitoring features to its technology platform. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

