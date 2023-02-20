Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 3,993.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,404 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,106 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Rivian Automotive worth $16,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $20.22 on Monday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36.

RIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

