Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $11.44 Million Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 269,440 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.15% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $11,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 269,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 79,885 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 247,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 241,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,815 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,136,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 99,167 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Desjardins cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

