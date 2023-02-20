Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 176,500 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $17,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $1,240,000. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.7% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 35.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,188.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

RDY opened at $55.24 on Monday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.37.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

