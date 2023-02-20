Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 230,700 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 2.05% of Pathward Financial worth $19,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pathward Financial by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASH. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASH opened at $51.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial



Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.



