Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 29,347 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,347 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $12,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG stock opened at $78.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.28.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $273,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at $10,890,332.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $273,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,890,332.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $74.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,893 shares of company stock worth $3,148,011. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Citigroup upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

