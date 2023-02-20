Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 143.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.18% of Travere Therapeutics worth $18,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TVTX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TVTX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 12.2 %

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $57,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,951. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $38,693.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $57,627.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,311 shares of company stock valued at $764,101 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $17.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.