HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €60.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

ETR HLE opened at €79.40 ($85.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €74.55. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €51.82 ($55.72) and a fifty-two week high of €82.55 ($88.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

