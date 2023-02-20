Herbst Group LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Herbst Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises about 2.5% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. FMR LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 632,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,286,000 after buying an additional 264,815 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,532,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after buying an additional 178,034 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.76.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.80. 1,027,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 648.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

