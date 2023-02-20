Herbst Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Herbst Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,863,000 after buying an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,842,000 after purchasing an additional 623,131 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $537,176,000 after purchasing an additional 123,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE BX traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.52. 4,751,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,581,864. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $132.93. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock valued at $69,683,744. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Stories

