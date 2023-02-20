Herbst Group LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Herbst Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,400,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $933,492,000 after acquiring an additional 292,575 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Medtronic by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,473 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,690,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $701,775,000 after acquiring an additional 237,001 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $754,593,000 after acquiring an additional 128,661 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,845,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,049,000 after acquiring an additional 47,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.80. 6,825,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,396,530. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

