Herbst Group LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Herbst Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.7% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $739,070.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,026 shares in the company, valued at $12,698,692.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 95,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $7,701,231.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,002,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,609,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $739,070.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,698,692.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 677,467 shares of company stock valued at $54,136,472 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.0 %

SCHW stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,764,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,859,824. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $93.16. The company has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Bank of America cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

