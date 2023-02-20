Herbst Group LLC Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Herbst Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,084,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,115. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.37 and its 200 day moving average is $154.56. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.89, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,485 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

