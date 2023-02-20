Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives $1,529.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,529.33.

HESAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,350.00 ($1,451.61) to €1,390.00 ($1,494.62) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,525.00 ($1,639.78) to €1,574.00 ($1,692.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $187.96 on Monday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $100.95 and a 1-year high of $192.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.82.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.