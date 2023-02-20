HEX (HEX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.27 Million

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. HEX has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion and approximately $16.27 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEX has traded 41.8% higher against the US dollar. One HEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002050 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.44 or 0.00424152 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,984.76 or 0.28098606 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000155 BTC.
About HEX
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.