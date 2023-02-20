HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0221 on Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $61.08 million and approximately $631,939.38 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00045393 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028948 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00020916 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003959 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00215995 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,818.21 or 1.00001041 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02297915 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $637,741.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

