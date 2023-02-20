Hi Line Capital Management LLC Buys 11,164 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up 0.8% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.3% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 1.7 %

LBRDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.20.

LBRDK stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.42. The stock had a trading volume of 923,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,885. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $149.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.98.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

