Hi Line Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,654 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 3.9% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.31. 4,562,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,023,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.49% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.