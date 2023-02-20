Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives $111.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $109.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $117.49.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,136.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,478 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

