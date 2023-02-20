Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Raised to $47.00 at KeyCorp

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.2 %

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,970. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $43.83.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

